West Indies, Australia trade blows in action-packed opening day

The collage of picture shows West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph (left) and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. - AFP

The opening day of the Test series between West Indies and Australia unfolded dramatically in Barbados, with pacers from both sides stealing the spotlight.

A total of 14 wickets fell as Australia were bowled out for just 180, before the visitors hit back by removing four West Indies batters before stumps, leaving the hosts trailing by 123 runs.

After Australia chose to bat first, Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph made an immediate impact with the new ball. Both bowlers extracted movement from the pitch and wasted no time in making inroads.

Sam Konstas, initially given not out, was forced to walk back after a successful LBW review by the home side.

Joseph nearly had two in the same over, but a chance offered by Cameron Green behind the stumps was put down by Brandon King.

Moments later, Roston Chase dropped a sitter off the same bowler, much to Joseph's visible frustration. However, the fiery pacer kept probing and eventually dismissed Green, who edged to second slip.

Seales returned after the first drinks break and continued the damage. Josh Inglis, in an attempt to break the shackles, mistimed a shot and was caught off a top edge, leaving Australia reeling at 22/3.

A brief counterattack followed, led by Usman Khawaja and Travis Head. Khawaja launched the revival with a six off Alzarri Joseph, followed by two more boundaries in the next over.

Head, continuing his aggressive approach after lunch, scored a fluent half-century in the absence of regulars Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

At 111/3, Australia appeared to be recovering well, but West Indies turned the tide once more. Khawaja’s gritty innings ended when he under-edged a pull shot off Shamar Joseph, who then produced a peach of a delivery to castle Beau Webster.

Alex Carey fell just before tea, and Head followed suit three balls into the final session, triggering a collapse.

Skipper Pat Cummins added some valuable runs with a late cameo, but Seales wrapped up the innings with a five-wicket haul, ensuring Australia were restricted to 180.

In response, West Indies needed a solid start, but Mitchell Starc struck early, finding Kraigg Brathwaite’s outside edge. John Campbell didn’t last long either, edging an outswinger to Carey as both openers fell within seven overs.

Debutant Brandon King provided some resistance with a quickfire 16 off 12 deliveries, but Australia continued to chip away. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins claimed a wicket each before the close, leaving West Indies under pressure heading into Day two.

With the first innings lead still within reach, the hosts will now depend on King and captain Roston Chase to anchor the innings and stabilise their position in the match.