South Africa unveil new-look squad for T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced a revamped squad for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series featuring hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand, set to begin next month.

Rassie van der Dussen will captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Aiden Markram, along with several other senior players who have been rested for workload management.

The tri-series will take place in Harare, beginning July 14, with the final scheduled for July 26.

The squad features several fresh faces, including exciting young opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who topped the run charts in this year's SA20 and has earned his maiden international call-up.

Also set for his T20I debut is Corbin Bosch, who has previously represented South Africa in ODIs and Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann, who impressed in the SA20, and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy—already capped in Tests and ODIs—are the other uncapped players included in the squad.

The Proteas will also benefit from the return of pacers Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee, both of whom have been recovering from long-term injuries and are currently active in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Star youngster Dewald Brevis is also set to make his long-awaited return to international cricket after nearly two years.

This will be South Africa’s first T20I series under new all-format head coach Shukri Conrad.

"This T20I tri-series marks the start of our preparation for next year's T20 World Cup," Conrad said. "With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates space for these players to step in and show what they can offer, and bring them into contention for World Cup selection.

"Lhuan-dre and Rubin have been rewarded for their outstanding domestic form in the SA20 and we're excited to see how they adapt to the demands of international cricket. We know what Corbin has to offer at this level and we are keen to see how his Test and ODI skills will translate to the T20I arena."

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane.

Tri-nation T20I series schedule: