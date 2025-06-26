Mavericks pick defensive star Cooper Flagg first overall in NBA draft

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (left) after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Jun 25, 2025

DALLAS: The Dallas Mavericks made Cooper Flagg their number-one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Flagg, a forward from Duke University, is known for his elite two-way play, court vision, and high basketball IQ. He has drawn comparisons to NBA greats for his defensive intensity and offensive versatility.

Flagg expressed his excitement about joining the Mavericks, saying it would be an incredible experience to be surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber players. He emphasised how blessed he feels and how eager he is to learn from the team’s veterans.

"I'm really excited. I think I keep saying I'm excited to be a sponge, to get down there and just learn, be surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber guys and just to be able to learn from them," Flagg said.

"It's going to be an incredible experience. I feel so blessed to be in the position I am."

The Mavericks had only a 1.8 percent chance of landing the number one pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, but a fortunate break put them in position to select Flagg.

Flagg reclassified to graduate from high school and enter college a year early. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said the most important thing about Flagg is that he is a two-way player.

"I think the biggest thing is he's a two-way player," Harrison said.

"When you watch him play, he plays hard. ... When you have a player that's that good and people talk about the intangibles — they don't talk about basketball — then that's a guy who's going to add to your culture."