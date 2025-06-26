James Anderson’s captaincy debut ends in disappointment for Lancashire

Lancashire captain and former England fast bowler James Anderson (left) celebrates a wicket with a teammate during the County Championship match against Kent at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Thursday. — X/@shawma1

BLACKPOOL: England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson was unable to make his County Championship captaincy debut a winning one, as Lancashire were held to a thrilling draw by Kent in a closely contested match here at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Thursday.

Taking charge of the Red Rose for the first time in his glittering career, the 42-year-old Anderson looked poised for a dream start as captain when Kent stumbled to 116/7 in their second innings, still trailing by 149 runs.

However, Stewart’s aggressive century and a gritty supporting act from Joey Evison denied Anderson a victory in his first outing as skipper.

Stewart, walking in at Number nine, turned the game on its head with an explosive 130 off 122 balls, including nine sixes and 12 fours.

His partnership of 182 runs with Evison not only wiped out the deficit but also gave Kent a 63-run lead before they finished on 328/8, securing a hard-fought draw. Evison remained unbeaten on a resolute 77 off 176 balls.

Anderson, who had been effective with the ball throughout the match, returned with match figures of 3/91 across both innings.

He bowled with trademark precision, delivering 30 overs including nine maidens, and finally dismissed Stewart late in the day with the second new ball.

The match had earlier tilted heavily in Lancashire’s favour. Australian spinner Chris Green was the standout with 4/104, while seamer Tom Bailey took 3/61 to reduce Kent to the brink of defeat.

But Stewart's counterattack, including three successive sixes off Mitchell Stanley and a 42-ball fifty, reversed the momentum.

In Kent’s first innings, Ben Compton’s century had guided them to 374, before Lancashire piled on the pressure with a mammoth 639/9 declared, thanks to a commanding 152 from Luke Wells and centuries from Josh Bohannon and Ashton Turner.