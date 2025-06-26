Pakistan’s FIH Pro League entry uncertain amid financial crisis

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) recently received a formal invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to participate in the upcoming edition of the prestigious FIH Pro League, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The invitation follows the withdrawal of Nations Cup champions New Zealand from the next season of the Pro League due to undisclosed reasons.

Pakistan, who finished as runners-up in the Nations Cup final held in Malaysia—where they lost 6-2 to New Zealand—have now been offered a place in the elite competition.

However, PHF’s participation is currently uncertain due to a lack of financial resources. The federation reportedly requires over Rs 500 million to ensure the team’s involvement in the league.

PHF has been asked to submit an initial response by Friday, June 27.

In the event that the PHF confirms participation but fails to follow through, the federation could face significant fines and possible sanctions from the FIH.

The situation places urgent pressure on the PHF to secure funding to avoid missing this crucial opportunity.

A formal announcement from the FIH regarding Pakistan’s inclusion is expected in the coming days. The FIH Pro League is a premier international competition that features the top-ranked hockey nations in the world.

Pakistan’s return to the league would mark a major milestone, as the national team has been absent from recent editions—one of the key reasons for its current 17th position in global rankings.

Participation in the Pro League is viewed as a critical step toward rebuilding Pakistan’s presence and competitiveness on the international hockey stage.

The next edition of the FIH Pro League is scheduled to begin in February 2026.