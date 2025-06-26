Haris Rauf shines as Unicorns storm into MLC 2025 playoffs

San Francisco Unicorns' pacer Haris Rauf celebrates after taking wicket during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match against MI New York in Oakland on June 15, 2025. - MLC

DALLAS: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, played a pivotal role in his team’s unbeaten league-stage campaign as they secured a playoff spot by defeating the Seattle Orcas.

After being asked to bat first, the Unicorns posted 176/8, thanks to top performances from skipper Matthew Short and Romario Shepherd, who both scored fifties.

Shepherd hammered 56 off 31 deliveries, while Short contributed a quickfire 52 off 29 balls. Jake Fraser-McGurk also played a crucial knock of 34 off 21 balls.

Former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan failed to impress with the bat, scoring just one off four deliveries. Haris Rauf remained unbeaten with a valuable eight off seven balls.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen-led Orcas were bundled out for 144 in 18.2 overs, courtesy of excellent bowling by Rauf, Short, and Shepherd.

The Orcas got off to a solid start with a 66-run opening partnership between Shayan Jahangir and David Warner.

However, after Jahangir's dismissal, the batting lineup collapsed, and the Orcas eventually lost the match by 32 runs.

Rauf was the standout bowler, claiming 4/32 in his four overs. Short picked up three wickets, while Shepherd took two.

The Unicorns have now registered their sixth consecutive win, remaining unbeaten with 12 points and a net run-rate of 2.472, topping the table.

It is worth mentioning that Haris Rauf is currently the leading wicket-taker in MLC 2025, with 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.18 and an economy rate of 9.10.

The Unicorns are scheduled to play their next match against Washington Freedom at the same venue on June 29.