Dortmund edge past Ulsan to book round of 16 spot

Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson (right) in action with Ulsan HD's Sang-Woo Kang in FIFA Club World Cup on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Daniel Svensson’s first-half strike proved decisive as Borussia Dortmund edged South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai 1–0 at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, securing a place in the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German side dominated early in the sun-soaked arena, with Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, and Karim Adeyemi constantly applying pressure on the Ulsan defence.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Svensson found the back of the net, giving Dortmund a deserved lead.

Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was instrumental in keeping the scoreline close, pulling off key saves to deny Serhou Guirassy and Pascal Gross.

Ulsan improved after the break, with Lee Jin-hyun nearly equalising from a tight angle, but Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel remained sharp to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite several chances in the second half, including a late effort from Yan Couto, Dortmund were unable to add to their tally but comfortably saw out the win.

Dortmund topped Group F with seven points, finishing ahead of Brazil’s Fluminense, who settled for a 0–0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns. The South African side ended third with four points, while Ulsan exited the tournament without registering a point.

Meanwhile, Fluminense did just enough to become the fourth Brazilian team to reach the knockout stage.

Their goalless draw at Hard Rock Stadium ensured second place in the group and booked a round-of-16 clash in Charlotte on Monday against the Group E winner, to be confirmed later that day. Dortmund will now face Monterrey in the round of 16.