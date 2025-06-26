Monterrey cruise into Club World Cup knockouts with win over Urawa

CF Monterrey's Jesus Corona celebrates scoring their third goal with Nelson Deossa against Urawa Red Diamonds in FIFA Club World Cup on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Mexican side Monterrey booked their place in the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage with a dominant 4-0 victory over Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Monterrey seized control in the first half, scoring three goals in just eight minutes to stun the Japanese side.

Monterrey broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through a moment of brilliance from Nelson Deossa. The midfielder unleashed a swerving left-footed strike from 35 yards out that left Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa rooted to the spot, giving Monterrey a deserved lead.

The Mexican side did not stop there — just four minutes later, Alfonso Alvarado showed great vision to slip a perfectly weighted pass through to German Berterame.

The Argentine forward timed his run to perfection and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, doubling Monterrey’s advantage.

The quickfire goals stunned Urawa and completely shifted the momentum in Monterrey’s favour, as they took firm control of the match.

Jesus Corona made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, unleashing a powerful long-range strike from 30 yards to score the goal of the night.

Urawa nearly struck first in the 25th minute when Yusuke Matsuo was played through by Ryoma Watanabe, but defender Ricardo Chavez blocked the effort.

Already eliminated after two earlier defeats, Urawa failed to mount any real threat in response. Monterrey controlled the tempo in the second half, with Nishikawa producing a string of saves to prevent further damage.

Berterame missed a clear chance in the 52nd minute but redeemed himself in stoppage time, sliding in to net his second and seal the emphatic win.

With this result, and Inter Milan’s 2-0 win over River Plate, Monterrey finished second in Group E. They will now face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals in Atlanta on Tuesday.