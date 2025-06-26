BCCI, ECB refuse to support upcoming Saudi T20 league: here's why

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (second from right) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (left) during their IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have reportedly refused to support the proposed Saudi T20 league, British media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Saudi Arabia was preparing to invest approximately USD 400 million into a franchise-style T20 league, modeled on tennis Grand Slams, featuring eight teams playing across four venues throughout the year.

However, the plan had to face significant hurdles as two of cricket’s most influential boards — India and England — have decided not to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players.

The report claimed that both boards have united in opposition to the new league to protect their own competitions — the Indian Premier League (IPL) and The Hundred — from potential talent drain and financial competition.

The BCCI and ECB also planned to lobby within the International Cricket Council (ICC) to limit player participation in the Saudi league.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia was reportedly open to exploring investment partnerships with Saudi backers.

The report suggested that Australia’s aim was to generate revenue through private investors, as their current Big Bash League (BBL) franchises are owned by state associations and the governing body.

In contrast, the IPL now valued at around USD 12 billion and the ECB has recently moved to sell 49 percent stakes in its teams from The Hundred to boost its finances.

Previously, Cricket South Africa raised over USD 136 million by selling its SA20 league franchises to Indian owners.

The report also pointed out that the current ICC chairman, Jay Shah — former BCCI secretary unlikely to act against BCCI’s stance, further strengthening the Indian board’s position against the Saudi initiative.