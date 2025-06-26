Ashwin criticises fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for leaking runs in Headingley Test

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) warms up on day one of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 6, 2024. On the other side, an undated picture of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. — AFP

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised pacer Mohammed Siraj for his underwhelming performance in the recent Headingley Test against England, suggesting that the fast bowler should learn from former South African pacer and current India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin commended Jasprit Bumrah for his consistent brilliance with the ball and noted the promise shown by Prasidh Krishna.

He also expressed confidence in Ravindra Jadeja’s reliability. However, he took issue with Siraj's inability to contain runs during crucial phases of the match.

“Bumrah has been outstanding with the ball. Prasidh can be exceptional when he finds his rhythm. Jadeja will do his job as expected. My only question is to Siraj: ‘Can you just dry up the runs? You don’t have to pick wickets, but can you not give away 4–5 runs in every over?’” Ashwin said.

He emphasised that leaking runs forced India to bring Bumrah back into the attack prematurely, which disrupted his rhythm and allowed England to build key partnerships.

“How many dams will Bumrah be able to construct? He gets tired, and his spells are pushed. By then, partnerships are forged,” he added.

Ashwin drew a parallel between the role he expects from Siraj and how Morne Morkel used to bowl in support of strike bowlers like Dale Steyn during his playing days.

“Siraj has to play the bankable role. Remember how Morne Morkel used to bowl? He’d give away 43 runs in 20 overs and pick up two wickets.

"In the Bazball era, you might go for 2/58 — that’s the role Siraj must adopt. If he plays that role well, it will make a huge difference,” Ashwin explained.

Siraj’s performance at Headingley has come under scrutiny after he conceded 122 runs in the first innings for just two wickets, followed by a wicketless second innings in which he gave away 51 runs.

His overall economy rate of 4.22 was notably higher than Bumrah’s, who maintained a far more controlled rate.