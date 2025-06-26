India’s star cricketer undergoes successful surgery in Germany

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (left) and Suryakumar Yadav chat during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, held in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. — AFP

MUNICH: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav underwent successful hernia surgery in Munich, Germany after which his recovery process began.

Suryakumar informed fans about his surgery through a social media post, stating that he is undergoing the recovery process and excited about making a return to cricket.

“Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I was already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” Suryakumar posted.

The 34-year-old last played for India in the T20I series against England earlier this year. He then starred for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 innings — the highest total ever by a non-opener in a single IPL season and a franchise record.

During the tournament, he also set a world record with 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more in T20s.

Given India’s schedule, Suryakumar opted for surgery during a gap in national duties. He was not part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against England and had not played ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup final.

With India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh — featuring three ODIs and three T20Is — set to begin on August 26, the timing allowed him space for surgery and rehabilitation.

Suryakumar had taken over India’s T20I captaincy after their victorious T20 World Cup campaign in June 2024.

Following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, India entered a new phase under his leadership.

With his recovery progressing, Suryakumar was expected to return to lead the Indian T20 side later in August.