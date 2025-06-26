Inter Milan defeat River Plate to seal Club World Cup knockout spot

Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates scoring their first goal against River Plate in FIFA Club World Cup on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Inter Milan struck twice in the final 18 minutes to secure a hard-fought 2-0 victory over River Plate at Lumen Field on Wednesday, clinching the top spot in Group E and a place in the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.

Teen sensation Francesco Esposito broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute, just seven minutes after Lucas Martínez Quarta was sent off for denying Henrikh Mkhitaryan a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Esposito latched onto Petar Sucic’s through ball, took a smart touch, and rifled a powerful finish past River goalkeeper Franco Armani. Inter’s second goal came deep into stoppage time, when Alessandro Bastoni glided past a weary River defence before slotting in a low left-footed shot.

Tensions flared after the second goal, as Gonzalo Montiel received a second yellow card during a flurry of scuffles. The match ended in chaos, with players pelted by objects from the crowd as they exited the field.

River Plate had their chances earlier, with 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono, who is bound for Real Madrid, providing their most promising moments—though his efforts were largely off target.

Facundo Colidio squandered River’s best opportunity, heading directly at Yann Sommer in the 64th minute before being substituted.

Inter dominated possession but were initially wasteful, with captain Lautaro Martinez hitting the post and missing several chances.

Despite a spirited resistance, River were eventually worn down by Inter’s relentless pressure, with the loss of Martínez Quarta proving decisive.

Inter now advance confidently into the knockout stage, while River are left to reflect on missed opportunities.

The 20-time Italian champions will next face Fluminense, one of four Brazilian clubs to reach the round of 16, in Charlotte on Monday.