Former England captain calls for caution on Archer’s return to Test cricket

Undated picture of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday urged the England team management and Test skipper Ben Stokes not to rush Jofra Archer back into the Test arena, despite the pacer’s encouraging return to red-ball cricket earlier this week.

Speaking to British media, Vaughan said he believed Archer should be given more time to regain match fitness before being considered for selection in the ongoing Test series against India.

“The good thing is that Jofra is back in the equation — but I'd like to see him play another four-day game,” Vaughan said.

“He hasn’t played the longer format for four years, so why, on the back of one game for Sussex against Durham, would you rush him back?

"We know the intensity of Test cricket is so different from county cricket. Let him play another four-day game.”

Vaughan recommended that Archer take part in Sussex’s upcoming County Championship fixture against Warwickshire, starting this Sunday, before being considered for a Test recall.

His cautionary stance was echoed by Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace, who praised Archer’s performance but emphasized the importance of managing his workload carefully.

“He bowled with good pace, good accuracy, and his body’s in good shape — which is fantastic,” Farbrace said.

“We’d all love to see Jofra playing for England because he makes them a much better side, especially in big series. But let’s look after him and be careful.”

He confirmed that there was a prior understanding with the England management to reassess Archer’s readiness following his return for Sussex.

“He’s bowled 18 overs and looks in good rhythm — it’s now up to the selectors,” he concluded.

Archer made his first red-ball appearance in over four years earlier this week, featuring for Sussex in their County Championship match against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

He impressed with a composed 31 runs and figures of 1/32 from 18 overs as the match ended in a draw.

England currently lead the five-match Test series against India 1-0, with the second Test set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.