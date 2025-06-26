Usman Khawaja refuses interview with Australian podcast: here’s why

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane on January 26, 2024. — Cricket Australia

BARBADOS: Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja took a principled stand on Wednesday by declining a scheduled post-match interview with a media outlet that had previously fired a journalist for expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Australian media reports, Khawaja was due to speak with an Australian radio station following the first day of the opening Test match between Australia and the West Indies.

However, upon noticing the station’s microphone, he respectfully declined to participate.

The act was reportedly in protest against the outlet’s dismissal of veteran cricket journalist Peter Lalor, who was let go earlier this year after posting a message of solidarity with the people of Gaza on social media.

The station cited internal policy violations as the reason for the termination.

Khawaja, known for his strong stance on social justice and human rights, had previously criticised the outlet's decision and voiced his support for Lalor online.

His recent actions have reignited discussion around athletes' roles in advocating for free speech and humanitarian issues.

Following the incident, Peter Lalor praised Khawaja’s show of integrity and support.

“Usman Khawaja is a man of principle,” Lalor said. “His support meant a great deal when I was dismissed, and I deeply value his continued solidarity.”

Khawaja reportedly apologised to other journalists present for not participating in the interview but remained firm in his decision not to engage with the outlet in question.

According to Australian media, Cricket Australia has confirmed that it will not take disciplinary action against Khawaja for his protest.