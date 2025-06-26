PSB takes major step to promote national sports

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) paid tribute to national heroes in a prestigious ceremony held on Wednesday, honoring those who have made the country proud through their outstanding performances in international competitions.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan, graced the event along with Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani and Director General PSB Muhammad Yasir Pirzada.

A total of Rs. 8.2 million in cash awards was distributed among 36 athletes who excelled in various global events.

Among the recipients, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem stood out with a Rs. two million award for winning a gold medal, while his coach Salman Iqbal Butt received Rs. 600,000.

In snooker, Ahsan Ramzan was given Rs. 500,000 for securing a bronze medal in the U-21 Asian Championship, Muhammad Asif was awarded Rs. 500,000 for a gold medal at the SAARC Snooker Championship and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar received Rs. 100,000 for his bronze medal.

In table tennis, Abdal Muhammad Khan earned Rs. 250,000 for a silver medal in the U-15 singles category, while he and Zunaira Khan received Rs. 187,500 each for their silver medal in the U-15 mixed doubles event.

For the U-15 boys’ doubles and U-15, U-19 team events, Abdal and his teammates — Noor Khan, Taha Bilal, Abu Huraira, Attaul Manan and Moosa Asif — were awarded Rs. 75,000 each.

Special Olympics athletes were also honored for their performances in the World Winter Games. Abdul Saboor Ahmad received Rs. 250,000 for a gold medal in the 400m Snowshoeing event and Rs. 100,000 for a bronze in the 200m event.

Muhammad Afaq Khan and Muhammad Moazzam Iqbal were awarded Rs. 250,000 each for gold in their respective events, while Muneeb ur Rehman was honored with Rs. 250,000 for each of his gold medals in 50m and 100m Cross Country Skiing.

Relay team members — Abdul Saboor, Afaq, Moazzam, and Ali Raza — were each given Rs. 150,000, as were Minahil, Raveena Qurban, Iqra Akram, Shah Galoon Hayat, and Tabassum for their team contributions.

As part of the federation grants phase, the PSB awarded Rs. 63.9 million to 22 national sports federations under annual and special grant categories.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan received Rs. 10 million, Alpine Club of Pakistan was given Rs. 2.1 million, and Pakistan Badminton Federation was awarded Rs. 1.1 million.

The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation received Rs. 2.5 million, and the Pakistan Handball Federation was provided a special grant of Rs five million.

Further allocations included Rs one million to Pakistan Judo Federation, Rs two million to Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, and Rs. three million to Pakistan Karate Federation.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation received Rs. 3 million, and the National Rifle Association was allocated Rs. seven million including Rs two million as annual and Rs. five million as special grant.

Pakistan Rugby Union was given Rs. 1.1 million, Winter Sports Federation Pakistan received Rs. two million, and the Pakistan Sailing Federation received Rs one million.

Among others, the Pakistan Squash Federation was allocated Rs. five million, Pakistan Swimming Federation and Pakistan Table Tennis Federation were each granted Rs 2.25 million, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation received Rs. 1.1 million, and Pakistan Tennis Federation got Rs one million.

The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation received Rs. 2.5 million, while the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Pakistan Wrestling Federation were awarded Rs. five million and Rs. three million, respectively. The Pakistan Wushu Federation received Rs. one million.

In total, the Pakistan Sports Board disbursed Rs. 32.9 million in annual grants and Rs. 31 million in special grants, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting national sports, rewarding athletes, and strengthening the country’s sports infrastructure through consistent financial assistance.