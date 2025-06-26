Tom Aspinall’s opponent for first title defence revealed

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

The UFC legend Chael Sonnen on Tuesday claimed that Tom Aspinall is going to fight Jailton Almeida in his first title defence.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement this past weekend.

Aspinall is set to make his first title defence as the UFC hunts for his next opponent.

Most of the UFC’s best heavyweights are eying Aspinall's title and second-ranked UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane is the favourite contender to face Aspinall for the heavyweight title next.

However, Sonnen on his YouTube channel claimed that ‘the heavyweight title is booked’ and the opponent is not Gane.

"I'm going to give a take you're not going to get anywhere else. The heavyweight title is booked. Ciryl [Gane] is not fighting Tom. Why has no heavyweight spoken up and tried to fight our undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall?" Sonned said.

"I mean the writing on the wall has been on this... As much as we expect that [Aspinall vs. Gane], I don't think that's the fight. I don't think they're fighting. In fact, I think Jailton Almeida has that fight," he added.

Aspinall has been out of the ring for almost a year now following his first-round TKO of Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304 last July.

Recently UFC CEO Dana White has discussed his next opponent, in a statement made on pre-International Fight Week, he said that the company will sit down with Aspinall and decide on his upcoming fight.

"Tom will be there all next week. So, we'll sit down with him, see what he's thinking, what he wants to do. He's been great through this whole thing and literally said 'I'll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight I'm ready to go.' I'm looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era."