Barbora Krejcikova saves match points to down spirited Burrage in Eastbourne

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her Eastbourne WTA 250 Round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Burrage at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova saved match points for the second successive day against a British opponent to reach the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne WTA 250 event on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Czech was troubled by a thigh strain and looked on the verge of being knocked out by Jodie Burrage when she served at 5-6 in the deciding set and fell 0-40 behind but she somehow turned it around to win 6-4 4-6 7-6(3).

There was further disappointment for British fans in the following match at a packed Devonshire Park when Emma Raducanu was beaten 4-6 6-1 7-6(4) by 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint.

Second seed Krejcikova, who beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini to win last year's Wimbledon title, seemed in control when leading by a set and a break of serve but needed treatment on her leg.

Burrage, ranked 164th in the world, played impressively to hit back though and broke Krejcikova's serve to level the match -- one point being awarded to her after a forehand from her opponent found its way through a hole in the net.

The 26-year-old British player kept just ahead in the decider but she could not take any of the three match points that came her way and then a costly double-fault in the tiebreak offered up match points to Krejcikova, who made no mistake.

Barbora Krejcikova, who also saved match points on Tuesday against home player Harriet Dart, has won two singles matches in a row for the first time in an injury-hit 2025.

"Another tough match," Krejcikova, who also has a French Open singles crown to her name, said on court.

"Brits know how to play on grass and it's hard to play against them but happy I'm through.

"I was going through a difficult moment at the beginning of this year but I'm happy I'm here and can keep finding the level that I know I can reach."

She will next face French qualifier Varvara Gracheva.

Raducanu will be the main home hope for a first British women's champion at Wimbledon since 1977, but she is still struggling for consistency and fitness.

The 22-year-old began slowly but hit her stride to take the first set against Joint, but was then largely outplayed.

Joint raced through the second set and led 5-2 in the decider before tightening up and allowing Raducanu back.

Three times Joint failed to serve out the match but she loosened up enough in the tiebreak to seal a notable victory, bashing down an ace to finish off the duel.

She will face Anna Blinkova next after she beat New Zealand's Lulu Sun in straight sets.

In the men's ATP event, there were wins for Czech third seed Jakub Mensik, French fourth seed Ugo Humbert, British lucky loser Billy Harris and American Jenson Brooksby.