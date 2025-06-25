Shamar Joseph fulfils pre-series warning by dismissing Sam Konstas

West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates dismissing Australia's Sam Konstas during the first day of their first Test at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on June 25, 2025. — AFP

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies’ right-arm pacer Shamar Joseph silenced his critics as he fulfilled his pre-series warning by dismissing emerging Australia opener Sam Konstas on the opening day of their first Test, underway here at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

Joseph, who returned to the West Indies’ Test side after missing their away series against Pakistan earlier this year, had warned Konstas ahead of the series.

"Just look out, that's all," Joseph had said for Konstas, who returned to Australia’s Test side six months after making his Test debut in the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India last year.

Joseph’s warning did not sit well with former Australia wicketkeeper batter Ian Healy, who slammed him for having a terrible year since his heroics against the baggy greens in Brisbane last year.

“He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. He had this toe that had blown up and didn’t think he could play, he got out of his injury bed after someone said just come down and try it, and then he realised ‘oh you can play with pain. Shamar has come out today and said to Konstas to just look out and watch what is coming,” Healy said.

“OK Shamar well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ.”

Shamar Joseph, however, fulfilled his warning as he trapped Sam Konstas lbw with just 10th delivery of his match.

He inflicted another blow to Australia’s batting expedition by getting Australia’s number three Cameron Green caught at second slip.

His early flurry helped West Indies to reduce Australia to 22/3, however, when this story was filed, the visitors were 123/5 in 44 overs with Travis Head unbeaten on 52.