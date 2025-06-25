Fred VanVleet to sign 2-year, $50M deal with Rockets: report

An undated photo of Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet. — Instagram/fredvanvleet

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet is set to sign a two-year, $50 million contract, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in connection with the new deal, the Rockets are declining the $44.9 million team option in VanVleet's contract for the 2025-26 season.

VanVleet's new deal will give the Rockets suppleness over the next year and he will be able to enter the 2026 free agency market where there will be more salary cap space for teams.

VanVleet, 31, has been playing for Houston for the past two seasons following a seven-season spell in Toronto, where he won an NBA title in 2018-19 and made the All-Star team in 2021-22.

VanVleet has been the cornerstone of the franchise since joining. He has helped the team to become playoff contenders from a lottery team in his two seasons with Houston.

VanVleet, who joined the team in the summer of 2023, helped Houston to improve from 22 wins to 41 in his first year and to 52 wins this past season, to grab the number two seed in the Western Conference.

VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 60 games (all starts) for the Rockets this season.

He is third on the list with Houston with 159 3-point buckets as the Rockets reached the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Undrafted in 2016 out of Wichita State, VanVleet has averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 550 career games (401 starts)