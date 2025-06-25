Emma Raducanu suffers defeat as Eastbourne Open hopes end in Round 2

Britain's Emma Raducanu throws her racket during her round of 16 match against Australia's Maya Joint at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on June 25, 2025. — Reuters

EASTBOURNE: Emma Raducanu suffered a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) defeat to Australian Maya Joint in the second round of the Eastbourne Open here at Centre Court, as Wimbledon hopes were dented significantly on Wednesday.

Raducanu, who reclaimed the British number-one spot this month, still looks some way from rediscovering the spark that propelled her career into the stratosphere in 2021.

Despite her poor form, the 22-year-old will be the only hope of her country at Wimbledon.

Raducanu fought hard to beat American Ann Li in her opening-round match the previous day, though concerns were high about her back issue due to which she missed last week’s Berlin Open.

Former US Open winner Raducanu came from 5-2 down in the deciding set to force a tie-break.

But she was not good enough to make it two comeback victories in as many days.

The pair traded breaks twice in a fierce first set before Raducanu sealed it.

The second set was claimed by the Australian comprehensively, who was beaten by the British tennis star in the Italian Open in May.

However, Joint dominated the first part of the decider but Raducanu fought back from 5-2 forcing a tiebreaker, but the former was able to close it successfully and reach her career's first grass-court quarterfinal.

Joint reflecting on her victory said that it was a tough match but she was able to finish it well.

“Today was really tough. There were a lot of up and downs, a lot of momentum switches, but I’m really glad I was able to tough it out in the end,” said Joint.

“I definitely remember that match [in Rome], it was a fun match to play, so I was looking forward to today.

“It was a bit different because today’s on grass. We both had to change our game’s a little bit. I’m really glad I was able to win this one.”