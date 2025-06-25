Shadman Islam backs Bangladesh batters despite struggles against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam in action during the first day of their second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on June 25, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam defended his team’s batting unit despite subpar performance on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, stating runs cannot be scored without playing shots.

At the stumps of the rain-hit opening day, Bangladesh were 220/8 with tailenders Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain on strike.

Several touring side batters got starts but failed to convert into big knocks mainly due to their poor shot selection.

But Shadman, who remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh on the forgetful opening day with a 46-run knock, argued that his fellow batters took chances to score runs but it was not their day.

"You cannot score runs without playing shots. We played shots in Galle too where those ended in boundaries. But unfortunately, maybe it was not our day today," Shadman told reporters.

"Nothing like that (trying to score at a good pace). Maybe some shots were wrong. It's part of cricket. I think the wicket was a little bit slow. There was no movement in the morning but we threw our wickets away but hopefully we won't do that in the second innings,” he added.

Shadman further backed his stance by claiming that the rain interruption also played its part in Bangladesh batters' below-par performance as they lost momentum.

"The batters need to get set again after a break. Maybe it played a role,” Shadman stated.

"No one wants to get out intentionally. Maybe it was a bad day for us," he added.

The left-handed opener then went on to defend his captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to bat first, arguing if they could accumulate around 280 runs it would be a good total on the slow wicket of the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

"No, I haven't seen anything like that from which we can say that the decision was wrong [opting to bat first]. The wicket was a bit slow. I hope 270-280 is a good score. If we can bowl well, we will make a comeback Insha'Allah," Shadman Islam said.

"If we can bowl in good areas, then we can make a comeback as there's help on the wicket," he concluded.