Club World Cup: Kylian Mbappe returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid's Eder Militao (Left) and Kylian Mbappe during training at Gardens North Country District Park in Palm Beach Gardens on June 15, 2025. — Reuters

PALM BEACH GARDENS: Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday returned to Real Madrid training with his teammates after recovering from acute gastroenteritis.

Mbappe was admitted to a Miami area hospital last week with acute gastroenteritis.

A club source also said at the starting days of the FIFA Club World Cup that Mbappe was not expected to take part in any group game.

The French forward was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Thursday, after being isolated from teammates on Tuesday.

Since then, the French forward has been working in the gym by himself for a recovery.

Amid his recovery, Mbappe has missed Real's first two games, a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal and a 3-1 victory against Pachuca.

Madrid is on the top of Group H with four points, ahead of RB Salzburg on goal difference with Al-Hilal, who can still qualify for the knockout phase, on two.

Madrid is set to play their decisive Group H game at the Club World Cup against RB Salzburg on Thursday.

Even if Mbappe is fully fit, he is unlikely to be starting the game. As the striker has reportedly lost around 4-5 kilos during this period.

Gonzalo Garcia is expected to be playing in his position for the team as the Spanish striker has delivered an impressive performance in the first two matches.

Mbappe, who has scored 43 goals for Madrid across all competitions, will be hoping to further increase his numbers at the Club World Cup.