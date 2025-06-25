Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to drop Shardul Thakur after first Test defeat

India's Shardul Thakur celebrates dismissing England's Harry Brook (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar demanded pacer Shardul Thakur’s exclusion following their five-wicket defeat in the opening Test of the five-match series against England, which concluded here at the Headingley on Tuesday.

Thakur’s struggles were evident in the fixture as the 33-year-old bowled only six overs in the first innings and conceded 38 runs. He eventually took two wickets for 51 runs in the second innings, including that of centurion Ben Duckett.

Thakur was picked for the series opener due to his ability to make handy contributions with the bat down the order but he could score one and four respectively in the first and innings respectively.

Consequently, Sanjay Manjrekar advised Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir to drop Thakur in favour of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

He further stated that India should pick their ‘best bowlers’ irrespective of the conditions and reiterated Yadav’s inclusion for the second Test, scheduled to be played in Birmingham from July 2 to 6.

"I'm sorry but Shardul Thakur has to go out," Manjrekar said.

“I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I’m sorry to say, but That is one change India will have to make. As for Nitish Kumar Reddy — I backed him for the first Test purely based on what he did in Australia.

“It’s an unpopular choice because when he comes in, the balance does get affected a bit. He won’t quite bowl like a fourth seamer, so India needs to take a hard call: even in English conditions, they must go with quality bowlers.

“If that means playing two spinners, so be it. Pick your best bowlers, irrespective of the conditions. You don’t have the luxury of someone like Mohammed Shami available, or the full-strength pace battery, so I’d go one seamer short and bring Kuldeep Yadav into the XI."