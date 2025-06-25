Ben Duckett reveals tactics behind neutralising Jasprit Bumrah's ‘threat’

This collage of pictures shows England's Ben Duckett (left) and India's Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: England opener Ben Duckett revealed he put his ego aside to counter the ‘threat’ posed by India’s pace spearhead during their recently concluded first Test of the five-match series here at Headingley.

Duckett, who played an important 62-run knock during England’s response to India’s first-innings 471, backed it with a counterpunching century, which proved decisive.

The left-handed opener put England in a commanding position while chasing 371 with a brisk 149-run knock, studded with 21 fours and a six.

For his match-winning performance, Duckett was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the opening batter shared he put his ego aside while facing Bumrah and barred himself from playing any big shots to avoid handing his wicket to the pacer.

“It was pretty obvious Jasprit was a big threat of theirs,” he said. “It was about realising whenever he came on it was going to be a short, sharp burst, trying to see him off and not necessarily playing any big shots,” Duckett added.

“It’s just realising that and taking the ego out of things. When he’s coming on, it’s to get the breakthrough, get me out, and if you get through that period it gets easier.”

Ben Duckett, who made his return to the Test side in December 2022 after a six-year hiatus, credited maturity and ability to learn from mistakes as primary reasons behind the change in fortunes.

“My mindset personally is a bit different to what it has been over the last couple of years,” Duckett told reporters.

“Potentially there’s a bit of maturity kicking in. Playing more Test matches, learning from mistakes, is number one. Failures are easy to make changes and learn from, rather than just when you do well,” Duckett concluded.