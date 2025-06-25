Lennox Lewis predicts winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Former British-Canadian professional boxer Lennox Lewis backed Daniel Dubois against Oleksandr Dubois in their upcoming rematch scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Lewis is the last British undisputed champion, claiming the honour back in 1999. The next man who ruled the division was Usyk, who beat Tyson Fury in May 2024 to add the WBC belt to his WBO, WBA and IBF straps.

Usyk, who vacated the IBF for a rematch with Fury, which he also won, is looking to regain the belt against Dubois.

Speaking in an interview, Lewis was asked about Dubois chances in the rematch and he answered in favour of his fellow Brit saying he is ‘going to do it”.

“I’m thinking he’s ready. He’s been through the trials and tribulations. He’s the king slayer. He’s got the power. He’s been there before. He was just there, he knocked the guy down, so he knows what he needs to do. It would be great for him to do it, another man from Great Britain,” Lewis said.

“It’s not an easy task, but he’s definitely the man that can go through with it. He’s done the work. He’s gone through the pedigree. He’s a certified world champion and I think he has big hopes on doing it. He’s going to do it,” he added.

Usyk and Dubois first fought in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped Dubois twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.