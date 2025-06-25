Bowlers give Sri Lanka early edge in second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (not pictured) during the first day of their second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on June 25, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: A collective effort from their bowlers, including debutant spinner Sonal Dinusha, helped Sri Lanka to reduce Bangladesh to 220/8 on the opening day of the second Test here at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to bat first backfired as his team’s batting unit struggled against disciplined Sri Lankan bowlers.

The visitors got off to a dismal start to their innings as right-handed opener Anamul Haque fell for a 10-ball duck in the fifth over with just five runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Shadman Islam joined forces with Mominul Haque, raising a brief recovery by putting together 38 runs for the second wicket.

The crucial second-wicket stand was broken by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva as he got Mominul (21) caught at cover on the first delivery of his spell.

Shadman and skipper Shanto then shared a 31-run partnership for the third wicket before both perished in successive overs, resulting in Bangladesh slipping to 76/4 in 29 overs.

The left-handed opener, thus far, remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the first innings with 46 off 93 deliveries, while Shanto could muster eight off 31 balls.

Following the slump, experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and wicketkeeper batter Litton Das took the reins of Bangladesh’s batting expedition and recorded the best partnership thus far for the touring side by adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bangladesh’s recovery was cut short in the 48th over when debutant Dinusha got Das caught behind, who could score 34 off 56 deliveries.

Dinusha inflicted another massive blow to Bangladesh five overs later by dismissing another set batter, Rahim, who walked back after contributing 35 from 75 deliveries.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and number eight batter Nayeem Hasan then shared a 37-run partnership for the seventh wicket and put Bangladesh in touching distance to the 200-run mark.

Miraz fell after scoring 31 off 42 deliveries, while Hasan’s resilience continued for six more overs until falling victim to Asitha Fernando in the 70th over. He scored 25 off 51 deliveries.

Tailenders Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain, unbeaten on nine and five respectively, will resume Bangladesh’s first innings from 220/8 on the second day.

For Sri Lanka, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha and Dinusha picked up two wickets each, while skipper de Silva and Tharindu Ratnayake chipped in with one apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is levelled at 0-0 as the first Test in Galle ended in a draw.