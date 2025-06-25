MLB: Michael Conforto, Shohei Ohtani shine as Dodgers beat Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (Left) and shortstop Mookie Betts celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Michael Conforto and Shohei Ohtani delivered a stellar performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-7 in Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Conforto hit a three-run homer and Ohtani added a two-run shot for the Dodgers.

Michael Toglia hit a pair of RBI doubles in the first and third innings, as the Rockies went on to lead 2-0.

However, the Dodgers rallied in the fourth through a six-run inning. Conforto hit one over the fence on the right. Ohtani shined with 27th homer of the season to make it 8-3.

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith and Andy Pages also had two hits apiece for Los Angeles.

Justin Wrobleski pitched for five solid innings and Tanner Scott earned his 16th save.

Jack Dreyer started for the Dodgers and permitted one run on two hits in an inning of work before Wrobleski came on. Wrobleski (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Toglia hit a career-high three doubles and Jordan Beck also contributed with three hits for the Rockies, who matched the Dodgers with 14 hits.

Tyler Freeman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits and Hunter Goodman contributed two singles.

Rockies starter German Marquez (3-9) permitted six runs (none earned), striking out six in four innings before leaving.

Freddie Freeman reached on Toglia's error at first and Smith and Muncy singled to load the bases with no outs. Freeman scored on Hernandez's groundout, Pages drove in Smith with a fielder's choice to tie it and Conforto homered to right to make it 5-2.

Toglia's second error of the inning put Tommy Edman on, and he scored a double by Betts.

Colorado got one back in the fifth when Beck singled, Toglia doubled and Thairo Estrada hit a sacrifice fly, but Los Angeles answered in the sixth inning.

The Rockies scored a run in the seventh on Estrada's RBI single and cut the lead further to 8-7 in the eighth. Freeman hit a run-scoring double and Beck's double drove in two more.

The Dodgers added a run in the ninth to extend the lead on Hernandez's RBI double.

Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto will face the Rockies’ Chase Dollander on Wednesday.