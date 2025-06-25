Luka Modric agrees to join AC Milan

Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the warm up before the match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 18, 2025. — Reuters

The Croatian midfielder Luka Modric agreed to join AC Milan, the Serie A club's sporting director, Igli Tare confirmed on Wednesday.

Modric in May announced that he would leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup, ending a 13-year spell at Los Blancos where he won 28 trophies including six Champions League titles.

Tare confirmed that the Croatian had agreed to join the club in personal talks that took place earlier this month.

"I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership," Tare said.

"The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

"He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season as at the end of the season is the World Cup."

According to reports Milan and Modric have agreed personal terms, and the Croatian will join the club in July once the Club World Cup is over. He will sign a contract worth €3.5 million ($4m) per season with an option to extend for another year.

The Italian club has decided to sign Modric after Tijjani Reijnders joined Manchester City for a reported €68 million.