Arvid Lindblad set to make Formula 1 debut

An undated picture of Junior driver Arvid Lindblad. — AFP

Junior driver Arvid Lindblad is set to make his official Formula 1 debut next week at Silverstone, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Lindblad is a standout performer in the Red Bull Junior Team, who contests the F2 Championship with Campos, he is set to make his Formula 1 race weekend debut next month at Silverstone, having secured an FIA Super Licence and completed his first full test with Racing Bulls at Imola earlier this week.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the driver spent half a day in the car in Italy on Monday to prepare for his upcoming appearance at Silverstone, praising his mental strength and self-confidence.

"He spent half a day in the car in Italy on Monday to prepare him," Marko said.

"And he will also be in the car for Friday practice at Silverstone. He is characterised by his mental strength and self-confidence."

With the world champion just one point away from a race ban, Marko explained that they currently have only two replacement drivers and emphasised the difficulty of finding a suitable substitute.

"We are preparing ourselves in case something really happens with Max Verstappen in terms of his penalty points," Marko explained.

"We currently have two replacement drivers: Lindblad and Ayumu Iwasa, whose Formula 1 commitments overlap with his commitments in Japan.

"For some races we even had a deal with another team, and once a substitute driver was even scheduled for three teams. It is not so easy to find someone who is in good shape. And that's why Lindblad is now in the car."