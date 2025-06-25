Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I tour of Bangladesh announced

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated three-match away T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will run from July 20 to 24, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Pakistan men’s cricket team will reach Bangladesh for the upcoming series on July 16, while the opening T20I is scheduled to be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on July 20.

The subsequent T20Is will also be held at the same venue on July 22 and 24, respectively.

All three T20Is will commence at 5 PM as per the Pakistan Standard Time.

For the unversed, the two teams last played a T20I series in May, with Pakistan registering a thumping white-wash victory at home.

The home side had a dominant start to the series as they registered a comprehensive 37-run victory by bowling out Bangladesh for 164 after accumulating 201/6.

The green shirts were more ruthless in the subsequent fixture as after amassing the same amount of runs they booked Bangladesh on 144 to secure a thumping 57-run defeat.

Bangladesh offered some fightback in the third and final T20I as they set Pakistan a daunting 197-run target, courtesy of Parvez Hossain Emon’s blistering half-century up the order.

The hosts, however, comfortably chased down the target for the loss of just three wickets and 16 balls to spare, thanks to wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s swashbuckling century.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)