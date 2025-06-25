Michael Chandler reveals UFC return plans

An undated picture of UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler. — X/@MikeChandlerMMA

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler on Tuesday opened up about the timeline of his return to the octagon following a tough TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

The former Bellator lightweight champion suffered a brutal defeat in Miami, marking his third consecutive loss in the UFC.

The fight ended after Chandler sustained a deep cut from a powerful knee strike, which prompted the referee to halt the contest.

Despite the setback, Chandler maintained a composed and positive demeanor as he returned home to Nashville, Tennessee.

In a recent interview conducted in New York, Chandler—known to fans as ‘Iron’—confirmed that he is unlikely to fight again until late 2025 or early 2026.

"I'm enjoying the summer right now. Nothing is scheduled. No names on the table, no dates on the table," Chandler said.

"I told them, don't call me until at least the fall. Obviously, we're in touch regarding some other business and promotional opportunities, but as far as fighting goes, it's probably not going to happen until the end of this year or early next year."

Chandler also shared personal updates, expressing gratitude for his health and emphasising the importance of family time.

"Luckily, I feel great. I took some time off, spending time with the family. We just welcomed a new daughter ten weeks ago. It's been good to step back, adjust to the new family dynamic—we’re now five in the house—and enjoy our new home in Tennessee. I’ve gone radio silent for a bit, and I’ll reemerge when it’s time to have a blast again," he concluded.