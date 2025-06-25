West Indies Kieron Pollard achieves major milestone in T20 cricket

West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates at Abu Dhabi on January 24, 2025. — ILT20

DALLAS: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Tuesday etched his name into the record books by becoming the first cricketer in history to feature in 700 T20 matches.

The milestone was achieved while representing MI New York in a Major League Cricket (MLC) fixture against the San Francisco Unicorns.

Pollard continued to leave his mark on global T20 leagues. The landmark match saw the 37-year-old deliver a commendable all-round performance—claiming two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 34 off just 16 deliveries.

Despite his efforts, MI New York fell short, losing by 47 runs after San Francisco posted a formidable 246-run total.

The hard-hitting all-rounder’s illustrious T20 career includes a staggering 13,668 runs and 328 wickets.

He now lead the list of most T20 appearances by a wide margin. Fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo follows with 582 matches, while Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik sits in third with 557.

Andre Russell (556) and Sunil Narine (551) round out the top five.

Pollard’s historic achievement further cements his legacy as one of T20 cricket’s pioneers.

Having represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a decade (2010–2022), he played under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran in the U.S.-based MI New York franchise.

In international cricket, Pollard featured in 101 T20Is for West Indies, scoring 1,569 runs and picking up 42 wickets before retiring in 2022.

He also played 123 ODIs and 27 first-class matches between 2007 and 2015, establishing himself as one of the Caribbean’s most influential cricketers of the modern era.