San Diego Padres edge past Washington Nationals in thriller

SAN DIEGO: Martin Maldonado belted a game-tying home run in the fifth inning, and Jose Iglesias drove in the go-ahead run as the San Diego Padres edged the Washington Nationals 4-3 at Petco Park on Tuesday.

The Padres found themselves trailing 3-0 early but mounted a strong comeback despite facing adversity. Rookie right-hander Ryan Bergert exited in the fourth inning after being struck on his pitching elbow by a 103-mph line drive off the bat of Jacob Young.

Bergert had allowed five hits before the injury and was able to field the ball, though Young beat it out for an infield single. After an on-field evaluation by trainers, Bergert was pulled from the game and replaced by left-hander Adrian Morejon.

Washington capitalised on the situation, stretching their early lead with a groundout RBI by James Wood. Wood, a former Padres prospect, also walked with the bases loaded in the second inning, giving the Nationals a 2-0 cushion that quickly grew to 3-0.

In the sixth, Trevor Williams walked the first two batters before being pulled. Reliever Cole Henry then walked another to load the bases and Iglesias drove in the eventual winning run with a groundout. Maldonado's earlier home run had tied the game and shifted the momentum.

Despite lasting seven innings, Williams was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Morejon was effective in relief, extending his scoreless innings streak in long-relief appearances to 18. Jason Adam earned the win, while Robert Suarez secured his 22nd save tied for the most in MLB, by striking out Wood to end the game.

The series will wrap up on Wednesday with MacKenzie Gore set to face Padres starter Nick Pivetta.