Here’s why Pakistan earns Pro Hockey League spot despite Nations Cup defeat

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s hockey team on Wednesday received a significant boost with an invitation to compete in the upcoming edition of the prestigious FIH Pro League, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to sources, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) extended the invitation after Nations Cup champions New Zealand withdrew from the next season of the Pro League.

The Nations Cup final, held in Malaysia, saw New Zealand defeat Pakistan 2-0 to secure the championship and initially qualify for the elite tournament.

However, with New Zealand opting out due to undisclosed reasons, the FIH has now offered their spot to Pakistan, acknowledging the team’s runner-up finish in the Nations Cup.

A formal announcement from the FIH regarding Pakistan’s inclusion is expected in the coming days. The FIH Pro League is a high-profile international competition featuring the top-ranked hockey teams from around the world.

It served as a critical platform for teams to earn ranking points and gain valuable experience against world-class opponents.

Pakistan’s participation will mark a major comeback, as the team has not featured in recent editions of the league—one of the key factors behind their slide in global rankings, where they currently sit at 17th.

This opportunity is expected to bolster the team’s performance and visibility on the global stage. The next edition of the FIH Pro League is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

For the unversed, New Zealand clinched the FIH Nations Cup title with a dominant 6-2 victory over Pakistan in the final, held at the National Hockey Stadium last week.

New Zealand started the match with intent, scoring twice early on — although both goals were initially disallowed. They finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Scott Cosslett converted a penalty corner.

Sam Hiha doubled the lead with a clinical field goal in the dying seconds of the first quarter. The second quarter saw even more aggression from New Zealand, with Dylan Thomas adding a third just two minutes in.

A minute later, Sean Findlay netted a sensational field goal, followed by Scott Boyde scoring the fifth with under four minutes left before halftime.

Pakistan responded in the third quarter, with Zikriya Hayat scoring their first goal in the fifth minute. Despite earning five penalty corners in the same quarter, Pakistan failed to capitalise, keeping the score at 5-1.

In the final quarter, both teams maintained high intensity. New Zealand extended their lead with another penalty corner conversion by Cosslett.

Pakistan managed a second goal through Sufyan Khan, who converted a penalty corner in the next minute, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

New Zealand sealed the win with a commanding 6-2 scoreline, lifting the FIH Nations Cup trophy and denying Pakistan a fairytale ending to their otherwise remarkable campaign.