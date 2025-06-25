England star hails Duckett as an ‘unbelievable’ player

England's Ben Duckett walks back after being dismissed during the fifth day of their first Test against India at the Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings on Tuesday lavished praise on teammate Ben Duckett following his sensational performance in the first Test against India at Headingley.

Billings called Duckett 'an unbelievable player' and rated him among the best all-format cricketers in the world right now.

Duckett delivered a match-winning display that played a decisive role in England’s thrilling five-wicket win over India.

In the first innings, Duckett scored a valuable 62 runs, striking nine boundaries and setting the tone for England’s strong batting response. However, it was his outstanding second innings that proved to be the turning point of the match.

Chasing a massive 371-run target set by India, Duckett unleashed a spectacular innings, scoring 149 off just 170 balls.

His knock included 21 fours and one six and helped England chase down the target with remarkable ease.

His aggressive yet controlled approach dismantled India’s bowling attack and kept England on the front foot.

Following the match, Billings took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Duckett has to be one of the best all format players in the world atm! Unbelievable player."

Duckett was named Player of the Match for his heroic performance, which not only led England to victory but also put them ahead 1-0 in the five-match Test series.

Despite scoring five individual centuries across both innings, India suffered a historic defeat — becoming the first team in Test cricket history to lose a match after five players scored centuries.

Previously, Australia had held that record when they lost a match despite four centuries in 1929.

The second Test between England and India is scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.