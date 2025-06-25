Brooklyn Nets land five first-round picks in massive trade

An undated picture of Kristaps Porziņgis. — Reuters

The Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets completed a significant three-team trade on Tuesday, just one day before the NBA Draft, sending Kristaps Porziņgis to Atlanta in a move that sent shockwaves through the league.

The Celtics traded Porziņgis along with a second-round pick to the Hawks. In return, Boston received forward Georges Niang and two second-round picks, including Cleveland’s 2031 selection. The Celtics also gave up their least favorable 2026 second-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets received guard Terance Mann and Atlanta’s No. 22 overall pick in the draft.

This move gives Brooklyn five first-round selections in Wednesday’s NBA Draft: Nos. eight, 19, 22, 26, and 27.

The Nets absorbed Mann’s USD 15.5 million salary using available cap space but must wait until the new league year begins on July six to officially finalise the transaction.

This marks Boston's second major trade in less than 24 hours. On Monday night, the Celtics sent Jrue Holiday to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

Together, both deals are expected to save the Celtics nearly USD 180 million in luxury tax penalties, pulling them below the second tax apron and allowing greater financial flexibility.

With Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury and new ownership expected to take control soon, Boston seems focused on long-term roster and financial planning.

For Atlanta, Porziņgis offers immediate offensive power in the frontcourt, averaging over 19 points and shooting a career-best 41.2 percenrt from beyond the arc last season. His expiring USD 30 million contract provides flexibility as the Hawks weigh Trae Young's future with the franchise.