Pakistan's Saud Shakeel slips in latest ICC Test rankings

Undated picture of Saud Shakeel. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday unveiled the latest Test player rankings, with England’s Joe Root holding firm at the top of the batting chart.

Root's consistent performances have solidified his Number one position among the world’s elite Test batters.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel, however, experienced a minor setback, slipping two spots to 10th place.

He remained the only Pakistani batter within the top 10 but now stands at risk of falling out of the elite group. Meanwhile, fellow Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan retained his 16th position.

In other notable movements, England’s Harry Brook climbed to the second spot, continuing his impressive rise in international cricket.

India’s young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up to fourth, further cementing his place among the top Test batters.

Rishabh Pant’s remarkable double-century performance during the Headingley Test against England propelled him up one spot to seventh.

England’s Ben Duckett also made a significant gain, jumping five places to eighth following his valuable contribution to England’s recent Test win.

In the bowling department, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Nauman Ali retained his fourth-place ranking, remaining the country’s lone representative in the top 10.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead the bowling rankings, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja dropped three places to 13th due to a lackluster performance in Headingley.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Nauman Ali sits at 19th, while Jadeja continued to lead.

England skipper Ben Stokes moved up three places to fifth, reflecting his growing impact with both bat and ball.