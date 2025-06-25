Pakistan, Australia cricket boards in talks over A team, U19, women’s tours: sources

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a reverse sweep during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have been in discussions to organise series between their A teams, U19, and women’s teams, sources reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, CA renewed confidence in Pakistan has significantly improved the chances of launching future pathway series, as discussions between the two cricket boards continue to gather momentum.

PCB's high-performance centre has identified Australia among its key targets for bilateral cooperation aimed at the development of cricket.

Talks are currently underway regarding A team, U19 and women’s team tours between the two nations.

The improved relationship between the PCB and Cricket Australia has already yielded positive results. A notable example is the increased participation of Pakistani players in the Big Bash League (BBL) this season.

In contrast to previous years—when players often faced delays in receiving No Objection Certificates (NOCs)—this year, NOCs were issued before the draft, allowing players to participate without last-minute hurdles.

In addition to team tours, the PCB is also interested in launching academy exchange programs to further develop young talent.

PCB’s Director of High Performance, Aqib Javed exploring opportunities for player exposure not just in Australia and England, but also in other cricketing nations.

According to sources, he believed that strong international ties are essential to send more Pakistani players abroad for experience and growth.

With mutual trust being rebuilt, more Australian players are expected to be available for future editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Further strengthening ties, Cricket Australia’s CEO recently confirmed Australia’s tour of Pakistan next year, reinforcing the commitment to bilateral cricketing relations.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan cricket will resume action after a brief break with a tour of Bangladesh at the end of July, where they are scheduled to play a T20I series — although the schedule has not yet been officially released.

Following the Bangladesh tour, the Green Shirts will head to the West Indies, where a limited-overs series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs will begin from August one.