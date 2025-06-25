Flamengo hold LAFC to advance unbeaten to Club World Cup last 16

Flamengo's Wallace Yan celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Henrique on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

Flamengo progressed to the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup unbeaten, following a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in their final Group D match here at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday.

With qualification already secured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis rotated his squad, making seven changes to the starting XI. The changes affected their rhythm and the Brazilian side struggled to convert their chances throughout the match.

LAFC, already eliminated from the competition, surprised many by taking the lead in the 84th minute. Denis Bouanga capitalised on a quickly taken free-kick to slot the ball past the goalkeeper with a composed finish.

However, Flamengo responded almost immediately. Just three minutes later, 20-year-old Wallace Yan stole the spotlight, weaving past four defenders before firing home a superb individual goal to restore parity.

Both teams pushed hard for a late winner. Flamengo nearly grabbed a second through Pedro, whose acrobatic bicycle kick went narrowly wide, while LAFC’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris produced a spectacular save to deny Everton in the dying moments.

The draw ended LAFC’s tournament campaign, while Flamengo advanced from the group as runners-up and will now face German powerhouse Bayern Munich in a highly anticipated round of 16 clash on Monday in Miami.

In another emotional moment at the tournament, New Zealand’s Auckland City secured their first point with a remarkable 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors.

Christian Grey, a 28-year-old physical education teacher, netted a stunning equaliser in the 77th minute a feel-good moment for a side made up of teachers, delivery drivers and tradesmen.