Pakistan advances to Asian Doubles Squash final after defeating Malaysia

Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal (far left) and Noor Zaman (second from left) pose with Malaysian players after the semi-final of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship in Kuching, Malaysia, on June 25, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a place in the final of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over hosts Malaysia in the semifinals here at Kuching on Wednesday.

The Pakistani pair of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal overcame Malaysia’s Syafiq Kamal and Duncan Lee in a tense three-game contest, prevailing with scores of 10-11, 11-9, 11-9. The tightly contested match lasted one hour and eight minutes.

With the victory, Pakistan will now face arch rivals and top seeds India in the final. India’s Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthil kumar await in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown between the subcontinent's best.

Earlier in the tournament on Tuesday, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Korea 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

The duo of Iqbal and Zaman overcame Korea’s Jiang Min Ryu and Jaijin Yoo in a gripping clash, clinching the match with scores of 11-3, 5-11, and 11-4.

Earlier that day, Pakistan also secured their place in the knockout stage by beating Chinese Taipei in their final group-stage match.

Nasir and Noor outclassed Chi Yu-Wei and Chen Ching-Fu in straight sets, winning 11-2 and 11-9 in just 11 minutes.

Seeded second in the championship, Pakistan has displayed strong form throughout the event.

On Monday, they began their campaign with back-to-back wins in the group stage, defeating the Philippines 11-7, 11-4 and South Korea with another commanding performance.

Individually, Noor Zaman had previously exited the Asian Individual Squash Championship following a narrow defeat in his pre-quarterfinal match against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah.

The reigning World U-23 champion, hampered by a back spasm, lost the first two games 3-11, 3-11 but fought back to win the next two 11-3 and 12-10. However, Chuah took the deciding game 11-2 to end Zaman’s run.