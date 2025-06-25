Malaysia’s Thor ousts Pakistan’s Asif in Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship semi-final

An undated picture of Pakistan cueist Muhammad Asif in action. — Reporter/File

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan's campaign at the Asian 6-Red Ball Snooker Championship came to a disappointing end on Wednesday as Malaysia’s Thor Chuan Leong outclassed seasoned cueist Mohammad Asif in the semi-final match held in Kuala Lumpur.

Thor put on an impressive show of precision and composure, securing a 5-2 frame victory to reach the tournament final.

His consistency throughout the contest proved too much for Asif, who had been carrying Pakistan’s hopes after a strong run in the earlier rounds.

With this defeat, Asif — a two-time IBSF World Champion — became the last Pakistani player to exit the event, marking the end of the country’s journey in the championship.

Earlier in the competition, Mohammad Sajjad and Awais Munir were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinal stage after failing to overcome their respective opponents.

Despite Mohammad Asif’s exit in the semi-final, his overall campaign at the Asian 6-Red Ball Snooker Championship was commendable. He opened the tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory against Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the group stage.

Asif showcased his precision and control, posting impressive frame scores of 37-17, 47-0, 9-59, 44-0, and 39-9.

His consistent potting and tactical play allowed him to dictate the pace of the match from the outset. The strong start set the tone for his deep run in the championship.

He followed that up with a 4-0 whitewash of Oman’s Abdullah Al Raisi to advance to the knockout stage. In the pre-quarterfinals, he once again dominated Neang Tola, winning 5-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

His 5-3 triumph over Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong in the quarterfinals showcased his fine form.

With the 6-Red Championship now concluded, the Pakistan snooker team will turn their attention to the upcoming Asian Team Snooker Championship, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka later this month.