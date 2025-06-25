Chelsea cruise past Esperance to reach Club World Cup last 16

Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo (left) in action with Esperance Sportive de Tunis' Achref Jebri in FIFA Club World Cup on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Chelsea’s dominant display and well-rotated squad earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Esperance de Tunis in their final group D match of the FIFA Club World Cup here at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, securing a place in the round of 16.

The Blues, fielding a second-string lineup in the absence of key players like Cole Palmer, Robert Sanchez and suspended striker Nicolas Jackson, delivered a confident performance under head coach Enzo Maresca’s tactical guidance.

Tosin Adarabioyo broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, just before halftime, capitalising on a well-delivered corner kick. He outjumped his marker inside the box and connected with a powerful header.

The ball flew past the Esperance goalkeeper and nestled into the bottom left corner. It was a commanding finish that gave Chelsea a deserved lead.

Chelsea doubled their lead almost instantly as Liam Delap capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to slot home in the 50th minute. It was Delap’s first goal for the club since his £30 million transfer from Ipswich Town.

In the second half, Chelsea focused more on game control and protecting their lead. Esperance struggled to create meaningful chances and rarely threatened Chelsea’s goal.

Substitute Tyrique George sealed the win deep into stoppage time, firing a low, driven shot from the edge of the box to make it 3-0.

Chelsea’s victory saw them finish second in group D, behind Flamengo, who were held to a 1-1 draw by LAFC.

The Blues will now face group C winner Benfica in the Round of 16 on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, while Flamengo will take on Bayern Munich on Monday in Miami Gardens.