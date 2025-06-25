Benfica stun Bayern to reach Club World Cup knockouts

Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup reacts during a break in play against Bayern Munich in FIFA Club World Cup on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Andreas Schjelderup’s early goal and a standout performance from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin helped Benfica edge Bayern Munich 1-0 in a tightly contested match at the Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.

With this victory, Benfica finished top of Group C in the FIFA Club World Cup, advancing to the Round of 16. The win also marked Benfica’s first-ever competitive triumph over the German giants, making the result even more significant for the Portuguese club.

Benfica took the lead in the 13th minute after Angel Di María played a clever pass out wide to Fredrik Aursnes, who delivered a low cross into the box. The 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Schjelderup timed his run perfectly and slotted home a one-touch finish past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern, despite already confirming their place in the knockout stage, looked disjointed in the opening half. However, they stepped up the pressure in the second period, creating several promising opportunities.

Trubin proved to be the difference, making four crucial saves to preserve Benfica’s lead and maintain his second consecutive clean sheet. Bayern thought they had equalised in the 61st minute through Joshua Kimmich, but the goal was disallowed as Harry Kane, in an offside position, was judged to have interfered with the play.

Trubin continued his heroics, denying Aleksandar Pavlovic from close range in the 74th minute and saving another dangerous effort from Leroy Sané in the 87th.

Benfica will now face Chelsea, the Group D runners-up, in the Round of 16. Bayern, meanwhile, will take on Group D winners Flamengo on Monday.