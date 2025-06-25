Gautam Gambhir clarifies workload plan for Bumrah in remaining England Tests

India head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks at a press conference in Sydney on January 2, 2025. While on the other side, Jasprit Bumrah of India walks off after taking 5 wickets during Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

LEEDS: India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed on Tuesday that there were no plans to alter Jasprit Bumrah’s workload for the remaining matches of the Test series against England.

Ahead of the five-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series, the management had planned to limit Bumrah to three Tests as a precaution to manage his back issues.

Gambhir stated that the original workload management plan remains unchanged.

“I think managing Bumrah’s workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket ahead and we know what he brings to the table,” Gambhir said.

“Before the tour, it was decided he would play three Tests. Let’s see how his body holds up, but we haven’t yet decided which two other Tests he’ll feature in.”

Gambhir defended his young pace attack, urging patience. “This bowling unit includes players with five, four, two and zero Tests respectively. Earlier, we had four fast bowlers with over 40 Tests each. That level of experience is critical, especially in overseas Tests.”

Gambhir emphasised the need for patience with young bowlers, stressing that judging them after every Test hinders the development of a strong, experienced attack.

“If we start judging bowlers after every Test, how will we develop a strong attack? Outside of Bumrah and Siraj, there's not much experience, but there is quality.

"We must keep backing them. It’s not about one series — it’s about building a fast-bowling unit for the long term,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test of the five-match series will begin on July two at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Despite five individual centuries in the first Test, India fell short as England chased down the target and secured a five-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.