Gavaskar blasts India’s ‘substandard’ fielding after Headingley defeat

Former legend Sunil Gavaskar (left) during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia. While on the other side, India's Shardul Thakur (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — AFP/ Reuters

LEEDS: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday strongly criticised the Indian cricket team's performance following their defeat to England in the Headingley Test, particularly targeting the team's poor fielding, which he described as 'substandard' and 'not of Test match quality.'

Speaking to the media after the match, Gavaskar acknowledged England's deserved victory, stating that despite India scoring five centuries across both innings, England remained confident of a win — and ultimately secured it.

"Credit goes to England. Even with five Indian centuries, they believed they could win — and they did," said Gavaskar.

"India’s fielding was nowhere near Test standard. Poor fielding certainly played a role in this loss. The team missed chances, and the extra runs conceded made a big difference."

Gavaskar did not limit his criticism to dropped catches alone. "It wasn’t just about the catches — overall fielding was below par. Test cricket demands much higher intensity and execution in the field," he said.

However, he defended the Indian bowlers, noting that the pitch was very favourable for batting.

"The pitch was good for batting, so it's unfair to put all the blame on the bowlers," Gavaskar remarked.

The former skipper encouraged the team to take valuable lessons from the loss and focus on preparation for the next game.

"This was just the first Test. I hope the players have learned something. They have eight days before the next Test. Take two days off, then get serious. Drop the idea of optional practice — you are here playing for India, so train with full commitment," he urged.

The second Test of the five-match series will begin on July two at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Despite five individual centuries in the first Test, India fell short as England chased down the target and secured a five-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.