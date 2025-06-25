India's Rishabh Pant joins ill-fated Test elite with twin centuries

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring century during the fourth day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant delivered a remarkable individual performance with centuries in both innings of the Headingley Test against England, but his heroics were not enough to prevent a heavy defeat for the visitors.

In doing so, Pant became part of a rare and unfortunate club in Test cricket history. He became only the fourth Indian — and the 12th player overall — to score centuries in both innings of a Test match that ended in defeat for his team.

He joined an elite but ill-fated group that includes Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

Pant was in sublime form throughout the match, scoring a fluent 134 in the first innings off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and six maximums.

He followed it up with an equally impressive 118 off 140 deliveries in the second innings, including 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Despite his brilliance, India fell short and lost the match, marking a painful end to what was otherwise a historic personal achievement.

Before Pant, Hazare had scored centuries in both innings against Australia in 1948, Gavaskar did the same against Pakistan in 1978, and Kohli repeated the feat against Australia in 2014 — all in matches that India lost.

Twin centuries in defeat: