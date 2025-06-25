England fast bowler Jofra Archer targets Test return after four-year hiatus

Undated picture of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. — AFP

DURHAM: England fast bowler Jofra Archer on Wednesday reaffirmed his desire to return to Test cricket, stating that he feels physically and mentally ready for the demands of red-ball cricket after a prolonged absence.

Speaking to Sussex Cricket after the second day’s play at Chester-le-Street, Archer expressed confidence in his fitness and form following a challenging spell on the sidelines.

"I'm glad to just finish a day of four-day cricket. Last time I played [against Kent at Hove in May 2021], I just made it to tea, so I'm glad to go all the way today," Archer said.

The 29-year-old admitted the day had been physically demanding, particularly on a pitch that offered little assistance to the bowlers.

"Today could have been the longest day I've ever had — and not because it's red-ball cricket," he noted.

"I've been in the field for two-and-a-half days before, and it still didn't feel as long as today. When the ball is moving and you're getting something off the pitch, it feels a bit more exciting."

Despite the tough conditions, Archer was encouraged by his performance and the resilience shown by his body.

"It felt all right today. I've been playing for a year, and bowling for two years, including the build-up, so everything is fine," he said.

He also confirmed that there were no restrictions placed on his workload during the match, an indication that both he and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are testing his readiness for potential Test duty.

"Whatever I did, I did. Obviously, there can't be a limit if you're looking at a Test match," Archer said.

"You can't have restrictions if you're potentially going to go in. You put your body through as much pressure, safely, as possible, to put yourself in the best position."

Archer’s return to action this summer was delayed due to a fractured right thumb, sustained while batting in the IPL. He dismissed the incident as an unfortunate accident, likening it to a kitchen mishap.

"If you get cut in the kitchen with a knife, no one's going to call it an injury. It's similar with my thumb. I just got hit while batting, as we do all the time, but unfortunately it got fractured.

"If it was my left thumb, I could have carried on and no one would know — but because it was my bowling hand, I had to give it a bit of care," he said.

Reflecting on the setbacks that have plagued his career, Archer stressed that injuries are part of a fast bowler’s life.

"Injuries are injuries. Nobody gets injured on purpose, no one knows when they will happen — it can be in the gym, in rehab, pre-hab, or whatever. If you're supposed to get injured, there's nothing you can do to get away from it," he concluded.

Archer last played a Test during England’s 2020–21 tour of India and has been out of the longest format for over four years due to a series of injuries, including stress fractures in his elbow and back.

His appearance for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship marks a significant step in his long-awaited return to the format.