New Zealand announce action-packed home fixtures for 2025–26

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for its 2025–26 international home season, which will feature 46 days of action-packed cricket across nine venues.

The season includes tours from top international sides including Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, along with landmark series for the New Zealand women’s team against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Black Caps will begin their season in October with a three-match T20I series against Australia.

England will follow with a tour comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, scheduled from late October through early November.

The West Indies will then arrive for a comprehensive tour that includes five T20Is, three ODIs, and a three-match Test series, running from November 5 to December 22.

In March, South Africa will tour New Zealand, with both the men’s and women’s teams playing five T20Is each as part of a shared fixture list.

This season will also mark a milestone for the White Ferns, who will host Zimbabwe for the first time in a bilateral series. The tour, set for February to March 2026, includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

Following the Zimbabwe series, the New Zealand women will face South Africa in five T20Is and three ODIs from mid-March through early April.

These matches are part of NZC’s ongoing efforts to grow and promote the women’s game alongside the men’s calendar.

NZC has confirmed that matches will be played across nine different venues, ensuring broad regional participation and fan engagement.

The season will also serve as vital preparation for both national teams ahead of their respective ICC World Cups. The White Ferns will take part in the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka during September and October, while the Black Caps will compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in early 2026, also in the subcontinent.

New Zealand men's schedule:

New Zealand vs Australia

Oct 1 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui Oct 3 - 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui Oct 4 - 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs England

Oct 18 - 1st T20I, Christchurch

Oct 20 - 2nd T20I, Christchurch

Oct 23 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Oct 26 - 1st ODI, Mount Maunganui

Oct 29 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton

Nov 1 - 3rd ODI, Wellington

New Zealand vs West Indies

Nov 5 - 1st T20I, Auckland

Nov 6 - 2nd T20I, Auckland

Nov 9 - 3rd T20I, Nelson

Nov 10 - 4th T20I, Nelson

Nov 13 - 5th T20I, Dunedin

Nov 16 - 1st ODI, Christchurch

Nov 19 - 2nd ODI, Napier

Nov 22 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton

Dec 2-6 - 1st Test, Christchurch

Dec 10-14 - 2nd Test, Wellington

Dec 18-22 - 3rd Test, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs South Africa

Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington

Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch

New Zealand women's schedule:

New Zealand vs Zimbabwe

Feb 25 - 1st T20I, Hamilton

Feb 27 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 1 - 3rd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 5 - 1st ODI, Dunedin

Mar 8 - 2nd ODI, Dunedin

Mar 11 - 3rd ODI, Dunedin

New Zealand vs South Africa