New Zealand announce action-packed home fixtures for 2025–26

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for its 2025–26 international home season, which will feature 46 days of action-packed cricket across nine venues.
The season includes tours from top international sides including Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, along with landmark series for the New Zealand women’s team against Zimbabwe and South Africa.
The Black Caps will begin their season in October with a three-match T20I series against Australia.
England will follow with a tour comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, scheduled from late October through early November.
The West Indies will then arrive for a comprehensive tour that includes five T20Is, three ODIs, and a three-match Test series, running from November 5 to December 22.
In March, South Africa will tour New Zealand, with both the men’s and women’s teams playing five T20Is each as part of a shared fixture list.
This season will also mark a milestone for the White Ferns, who will host Zimbabwe for the first time in a bilateral series. The tour, set for February to March 2026, includes three ODIs and three T20Is.
Following the Zimbabwe series, the New Zealand women will face South Africa in five T20Is and three ODIs from mid-March through early April.
These matches are part of NZC’s ongoing efforts to grow and promote the women’s game alongside the men’s calendar.
NZC has confirmed that matches will be played across nine different venues, ensuring broad regional participation and fan engagement.
The season will also serve as vital preparation for both national teams ahead of their respective ICC World Cups. The White Ferns will take part in the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka during September and October, while the Black Caps will compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in early 2026, also in the subcontinent.
New Zealand men's schedule:
New Zealand vs Australia
New Zealand vs England
New Zealand vs West Indies
New Zealand vs South Africa
New Zealand women's schedule:
New Zealand vs Zimbabwe
New Zealand vs South Africa
Comments