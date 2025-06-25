Moses Itauma’s next fight after Dillian Whyte revealed

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Turki Alalshikh is planning Moses Itauma’s next fight against Martin Bakole ahead of his upcoming bout with Dillian Whyte.

Unbeaten heavyweight fighter Itauma is lined up to face fellow Briton Whyte in Saudi Arabia and the fight is reported to be held on August 16.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Tyson from a very early age but he has not fought anyone close to Whyt’s level yet.

Despite this fact, Saudi boxing chief Alalshikh is confident enough that he has already planned out his next fight and wants Itauma to box dangerous Bakole.

Bakole (21-2-1) knocked out Jared Anderson, a fighter once rated as the future of the heavyweight division in August 2024. However, he suffered a KO defeat to Joseph Parker in February and a draw with Efe Ajagba in his last outing in May has dented his reputation to some extent.

Alalshikh is hoping to set a showdown of Itauma vs Martin Bakole on a stacked four-fight bill alongside Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr, William Zepeda vs Andy Cruz, and Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez.

Alalshikh said that the talks on the fight are in progress, and he is hopeful that the bout will materialise.

"We are talking now with all of our friends about doing a card in November," Alalshikh said.

"I hope to have Ortiz against Boots, Bakole against Itauma, Zepeda against Cruz, and Mbilli against Martinez.

"If they accept and the promoters accept, then we want to do it in one night in November [in Riyadh]."