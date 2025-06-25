Australia name new-look playing XI for first West Indies Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's KL Rahul (unpictured) during the first day of their fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 3, 2025. — AFP

BRIDGETOWN: Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday, announced its men’s team’s playing XI for the first Test of the three-match away Test series against West Indies, scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The lineup marked the return of young top-order batter Sam Konstas, who made his debut in the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India last year.

Although the 19-year-old impressed in his two-match stint, he was rested for their away series against Sri Lanka and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa, played at The Lord’s earlier this month.

Konstas replaced Labuschagne, who was promoted to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, could score 17 and 22, respectively and was thus dropped from Australia’s squad for the Test series against West Indies.

Besides Konstas, wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis will also be making his return to the Test side, replacing veteran Steve Smith, who suffered a compound dislocation to the little finger on his right hand during the summit Test against South Africa.

Notably, it will be the first time since December 2018 that both Smith and Labuschagne are not part of Australia’s playing XI for a Test.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Australia lineup remained unchanged which suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the WTC 2023-25 final.

The upcoming series is significant for both Australia and the West Indies, as it will kick off their respective WTC 2025-27 campaigns.

Australia playing XI for first Test against West Indies: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.